A dozen Ducks descended on the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool last Sunday for a four-event card. First-up was a 50-metre freestyle with Henry Wilcockson in full-power mode, blowing his handicap time in the final to gift the win to Nicole Johnstone, with Tom Gray taking second, Shaun Graham third, and Mark Scullard fourth.

A 25-metre Brace Relay was next, with butterfly covering the first leg followed by freestyle for the return. The combination of Peter Hargreaves and Shaun Graham relied on stroke counts to beat the handicapper, but still broke their time to give a composed Mia Uebergang and a sage Henry Wilcockson the win. Mark Scullard/Rob Rich claimed second, Tom Gray/Dave Sparkes third, and Mark Prentice/Nicole Johnstone fourth.

A 25-metre backstroke followed and Tom Gray – by now a bit too warmed up – broke to hand Henry Wilcockson the win, Mark Prentice second, Mark Scullard third, and Katharine O'Rourke rounded out the top four.

Last event of the morning involved all swimmers in an “At Go” 25-metre breaststroke blast. These events are harder than they might seem and, to win, you must touch home the closest to your nominated time.

Fresh from State PSSA Championships, Mia Uebergang did just that with a scintillating swim only 0.31 seconds outside her time, followed by Katharine O'Rourke (0.39 seconds), Shaun Graham (0.44 seconds), Henry Wilcockson (0.77 seconds), and Nicole Johnstone (1.08 seconds).

These were very good swims by all competitors with the top five all finishing within a second of their marks!

Huge thanks again to our stars on the desk, Marg Ross and Neil Harris, and to Glenn Smith, Judy Walsh and Greg Salmon assisting around the deck and keeping the timekeepers honest. Alan Quin and Rob Rich won the lucky number draws.

A big greeting also to Betty Attenborough, whose husband Don was a lifelong member of the Dubbo Ducks. Betty is an avid reader of this column and loves keeping up with our news and results – a warm “Hello Betty” from everyone!

The Ducks swim every Sunday, with everyone welcome to come and join in. See our contact details in the Diary section of Dubbo Photo News.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.