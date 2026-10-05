Regional athletes will have more opportunities to compete at a high level close to home this season, with Dubbo Athletics Club continuing to expand its calendar of events at Barden Park, including opportunities for athletes across a wide range of ages and abilities.

The club will host the Dubbo Track and Field Spring Meet on Saturday, October 10, 2026, with competition beginning at noon. Registered athletes born in 2015 or earlier will be able to contest the 100m, 400m, 1500m and 5000m, along with high jump, shot put, discus and javelin.

As a NSW Athletics permit meet, performances achieved at the event can be considered for qualification for the Australian Athletics Championships, giving local athletes the rare opportunity to chase national-standard marks without travelling to Sydney.

But the carnival is not only for athletes chasing national qualifiers. It is open to registered athletes of all skill levels and abilities, from experienced competitors chasing personal bests to recreational athletes and newcomers keen to try carnival competition in a friendly, well-supported environment.

Athletes can choose the events that suit them, and races will be seeded on performance, so competitors are placed with athletes of similar ability.

The meet is open to eligible registered athletes from any NSW Athletics-affiliated club, as well as interstate and international athletes with an eligible athletics registration.

Entries for the Spring Meet close on Tuesday, October 6, and athletes must enter through the Dubbo Athletics Club website to be included in events.

Entry is $10 per event, capped at $30 total, so athletes can enter multiple events without paying more than $30. More information is available on the Dubbo Athletics Club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/dubboathletics/events and Facebook page.

Dubbo Athletics Club hopes the Spring Meet will become a regular feature on the state's athletics calendar as the club continues to grow participation and competition opportunities in the region.

Typically, carnivals of this level are only held west of the Blue Mountains once every three years, forcing athletes to travel to Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong. The club wants to change that by bringing more quality competition to Dubbo and Western NSW.

The event follows a standout season for the club, which was named NSW Athletics Country Club of the Year after topping the point score at the 2026 NSW Country Championships.

Momentum is expected to continue into next year when Barden Park hosts the HART Sport NSW Combined Carnival for athletes aged 7-15 years on February 20-21, 2027. The carnival is expected to attract competitors from across NSW and further strengthen Dubbo's reputation as a regional athletics hub.

For younger athletes, pathways also exist through the Western Plains Zone Championships and the Coles Region Championships, providing opportunities to progress through the representative ranks. This season’s Western Plains Zone Championships will be held at Parkes on October 31 – 1 November.

Registrations for the 2026-27 season remain open, with programs available from Tiny Tots through to Open and Masters competition. The club welcomes participants from four years of age through to 99-plus.

Families interested in joining the club or trying athletics for the first time are encouraged to visit the Dubbo Athletics Club website or Facebook page.