Following a stellar year of sporting triumphs, Dubbo Athletic Club (DAC) was recently awarded Country Club of the Year at the Athletics NSW annual shindig at Sydney’s Olympic Park.

Notably, this was the first time that the “country” award was not won by the one of the larger regional coastal teams, but by an “inland” outfit. More impressively, the local group of hard-working volunteers who keep the club going, bagged the trophy after DAC won the country championships for last season, usually a precursor to the award going their way.

Dubbo dominated the NSW-wide event in January claiming an historic win in the points score on 915.5, defeating Blue Mountains/Springwood on 611.5, Mingara on 467, and Athletics Wollongong on 431.

In the last three decades coastal regional clubs, Athletics Wollongong, Mingara, IBS, Gosford, Wallsend, and Coffs Harbour have won the point score.

This year Dubbo claimed the Gibbs/Loomes Shield for the leading club at the Country Championships. Dubbo is the first inland country club to win the championships in more than 30 years!

The Gibbs/Loomes Shield, which was inaugurated in 2014, recognises more than 170 years of extraordinary volunteer service by three stalwarts of country athletics — Rod Gibb, Jan Gibb, and Valmai Loomes.

Club members Cameron Porteous (equipment manager); Sarah Ryan (throws coach); Rose Prout (president); Karina Howlett (secretary); and Stephen Howlett (opens/masters coordinator) travelled to Sydney to accept the Gibbs/Loomes Shield on behalf of the club.

Well done to all volunteers and athletes involved.