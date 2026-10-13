Dubbo Athletics Club will open its 2026-27 summer season at Barden Park on Friday night, October 16, and looks forward to welcoming athletes of all ages and experience levels.

The action starts at Barden Park, Gipps St, from 5.00pm.

Whether readers have a toddler keen for Tiny Tots, a junior eager to try track and field events, or an adult looking to keep fit, everyone is welcome to take part.

Registrations must be completed online before an athlete can compete. Program schedules, the club handbook and registration information are available through the official Dubbo Athletics website at www.revolutionise.com.au/dubboathletics/home, with regular updates posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Registered athletes can collect their registration bibs and age patches at the track (times to be advised). Official club uniforms will also be available to buy at the time of collection.

Athletics is all about personal improvement, enjoyment and friendship, club secretary Katrina Howlett said.

“You don’t need to be a seasoned athlete to join – just bring your enthusiasm and give it a go,” she concluded.