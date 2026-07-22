Wednesday morning social bowls returned after a two-week break during which the NSW Championships were being played.

Members and visitors were treated to some magnificent bowling by both Parra and able-bodied bowlers. A few of these bowlers will be off to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games, beginning on July 23. Dubbo City Bowls wishes them all the best of luck.

With our numbers bolstered by members from clubs where championships are still being played, 34 Bowlers lined up for the Petrie’s Trade Centre Triples match that consisted of six triples games and one pairs game. Sunny skies and a light breeze made the morning enjoyable.

Winners for the morning were Leo Balstad, Doug Aldis and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Dick Whitford, Bryan O'Sullivan and Peter Lesueur.

Second place was taken out by the “3 Js”: John McKenzie, John Zebb and John Fardell (more Johns than a block of apartments!), who defeated Ian Richards, Mel Giddings and Allan Andriske.

In third place was Chris Strojny, Nick Birbiles and Steve Buttsworth, who defeated Ron Anderson, Frank Armstrong and Graham Ross. Paul Wooldridge, Ian Hobson and Neil Hayburn also defeated Barry Young, Steve Kelly and Mick Strawhan.

Matt Quill and Doug Back (winners of the closest game) played an 18-all draw with Eric Bradshaw and Col Cottee while Robert Pfeiffer, Vitt Mascaro and Greg Hough defeated Dennis Crimmins, Ross Pharo and Phil Knight.

Resters for the morning went to Ron Anderson, Leo Balstad and Peter Sinclair. Robert Pfeiffer also had a rester but missed out with a later time.

The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Last, but not least, a big thank you to all the markers, scorers and helpers plus the organisational skills of Carmen McDonnell that made the NSW Championships a resounding success.