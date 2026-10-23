Last Thursday night, October 8, Mixed Bowls was contested by 12 bowlers in the lead up to the Walkom Bros-sponsored event that will commence on October 22 and run for and run for five weeks.

Winners on the night were Nick Birbiles and Col Cottee, who defeated Norm Johnston and Ian Hobson while Beryl Hobson and Robbie Cook defeated Frank Armstrong and Gai Cottee. Chris Strojny and Merrill O'Sullivan also defeated Sharon Johnston and Anthony Coe.

On Saturday, October 10, a handful of bowlers made an even two Triples games that was played at the same time as the final of the Mixed Pairs Club Championship. Congratulations to Merrill O'Sullivan and Paul Wooldridge, who defeated Cheryl Storch and Robbie Cook to take out the club trophy.

Social winners on the day were Dennis Crimmins, Beryl Hobson and Anthony Coe, who defeated Barry Young, Peter Lesueur and Greg Hough while Peter Collins, Mark Morton and Ian Hobson defeated John McKenzie, Gai Cottee and Col Cottee.

Resters for the afternoon went to Ian Hobson and Peter Lesueur.

Tuesday Ladies Day was played under wet and windy conditions. The girls battled on gamely in the Beaumont Tiles Triples event and reduced the number of ends played to beat the worst of the weather. Winners for the morning were Sue O'Dea, Anne Knaggs and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Kelli Young, Geraldine Jasprizza and Karen Greenhalgh.

Sue McCauley, Cheryl Storch and Annette McMillan also defeated Sue McCauley, Sharon Johnston and Merrill O'Sullivan while Kerri Dickson, Therese Gaio and Lourace Lawson defeated Chris Sinclair, Wanda King and Trish Gosper. Lucky Draw winners were Wanda King and Judy O'Connor.

Merrill O'Sullivan had the only rester for the day. Ladies are reminded that the Caroline Trophy will be held on October 20. Ring on the day.

Men's Social Wednesday Bowls was played under Sunny skies with very little wind to keep the multitude of flies at bay. With 36 players we were able to field six Triples teams in the NBE Electrical-sponsored event. Winners for the morning were Ken Whitiker, Paul Wooldridge and Doug Back, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Mel Giddings and Greg Hough.

In second place was Leo Balstad, Doug Aldis and Colin Teale, who defeated Allan Parker, Bryan O'Sullivan and Mike Twohill. Two teams tied for third place; Barry Young, Robert Pfeiffer and Matt Quill defeated Dick Whitford, Nick Birbiles and Col Cottee while Peter Collins, Merv Teale and Allan Andriske defeated Dennis Crimmins, Eric Bradshaw and Peter Sinclair. Ray Tickle, Terry Duncan and Wayne Thompson also defeated Ron Wiegold Norm Johnston and Phil Knight and Pat Everingham, Eric Satchell and Brian Coffey defeated Peter Knaggs, Frank Armstrong and Dennis Jasprizza.

Closest game went to the team of Ray Tickle, Terry Duncan and Wayne Thompson, while resters for the morning went to Leo Balstad, Colin Teale and Dennis Jasprizza.

Bowlers are reminded that the Kintyre Living Mixed Bowls Day will be held Wednesday, October 28. Ring in on the day and names in by 9.00 am.

Also round up teams for the Barefoot Bowls Triples, for two novice bowlers and one registered bowler, which will start on November 10.