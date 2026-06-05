For their most recent outing, Dubbo Demons produced a weekend full of determination, skill, and team spirit across all grades.

With strong performances highlighted by dominant victories in the Women's and Tier One Men’s competitions it was, however, not all smooth sailing for the local Australian Football club.

This included the Demons Tier Two side facing a tough challenge against Cowra before going down 1.2.8 to 8.13.61.

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives for the Demons with Reece Holland continuing his outstanding run of form in producing another best-on-ground performance and kicking Dubbo's only major for the day.

Darcy Fairman was also influential across half-back, taking numerous intercept marks and helping repeal constant Cowra attacks, while Andy Pearson was involved in the contest from the opening bounce to the final siren.

Jayden Wallace was a standout in defence, repeatedly intercepting Cowra forward entries before launching attacking rebounds from the back half. With the win, Cowra claimed the Popeye Plate.

In the ladies, the Dubbo Demons Women's side delivered another commanding performance, defeating the Cowra Blues by 10.10.70 to 2.4.16.

In the match, Molly Mayall was sensational in front of goal, overcoming a strong crosswind to finish with five majors in a display of accurate goalkicking.

Brooke Garland was equally impressive, booting three goals of her own while also creating opportunities for teammates through selfless shepherding and relentless tackling pressure.

In the midfield, Michelle Yu worked tirelessly around the contest all day, supported by Orlagh Quigley, who consistently won crucial clearances and helped drive the Demons forward.

The Tier One Demons also produced a dominant display at South Dubbo Oval, defeating Bathurst Giants 22.15.147 to 4.7.31.

Jake Egan continued his remarkable season after returning from a stint in the Ovens and Murray League.

The talented forward has brought valuable experience back to Dubbo and is reaping the rewards, continuing to lead the league goal-kicking tally with another strong performance. Jake finished with 12 goals for the day.

Brody Roche added three goals as well, while Will Wakeling, who rotated through the ruck after an early start preparing for the day's matches, also finished with three majors.

The Demons' attacking depth was on full display, with six different goal-kickers contributing to the big win.

The Under 12 Demons also displayed outstanding determination despite travelling with no interchange bench and only 12 players available. The young Demons went down 3.9.26 to 10.15.75 but can hold their heads high after remaining competitive throughout much of the contest.

Kye and Aaliyah were once again strong through the midfield, consistently driving the ball forward, while Elsie stood tall at fullback and made life difficult for opposition forwards with her fierce tackling.

Under 10s player Ashtin also stepped-up to help the team and worked tirelessly in the forward line, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved goal.

The Demons were only 14 points behind at three-quarter time before fatigue eventually took its toll in the final term. Despite the challenge, the team never stopped competing and showed tremendous resilience throughout the match.

The Under 14 Demons were involved in one of the games of the round, narrowly going down to the Giants Blizzard 7.7.49 to 10.2.62.

In a hard-fought contest, Dubbo held a four-point lead heading into the final quarter and looked every chance of securing the win before the visitors finished strongly.

Will celebrated his 50th game in style, kicking three goals and producing one of his best performances of the season.

Jaida impressed while alternating between the midfield and forward line, showcasing a determined never-give-up attitude, while Mitch was once again influential through the centre of the ground in both attack and defence.

Benji B and Lachie combined brilliantly throughout the afternoon, displaying excellent ball movement and courage in contested situations.

All Dubbo Demons teams will enjoy a well-earned break over the long weekend before returning to South Dubbo oval for Round Six action, where the Demons will also be celebrating Club weekend.