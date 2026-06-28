The 37th Annual Kumiai Ryu Martial Arts National Championships were held in Dubbo on Saturday, June 13, at the Dubbo RSL.

The event was hosted by the local Dubbo dojo run by Daniel and Tanya Andersen, and welcomed 115 competitors to the event travelling from Queensland, ACT and NSW.

The Dubbo dojo had 40 competitors taking home multiple National Titles and placings, an organiser said, with special mention to Hudson Murphy taking out the Little Ninjas (Under 12) Spirit Award after taking home many placings and showing great martial arts spirit and sportsmanship.

The Dubbo dojo took out the National Title for the Demonstration Team Event.

Local instructor Shidoshi Daniel said that he was very proud of the efforts of all students who took part in the weekend. For many, this was their first National Titles and stepping outside their comfort zone is an achievement in itself.

More importantly, he was impressed with the support and great sportsmanship displayed by all competitors.

Next year the Annual Kumiai Ryu Martial Arts National Championships will head to Newcastle, returning to Dubbo in 2028.