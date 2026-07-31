Mighty Dubbo Ducks had their most recent meet at Dubbo RSL’s Indoor Pool on Sunday with competitors presented with a four-event card.

The first was a 75-metre freestyle race from the shallow sunny end of the pool with the touch pads in place for the big finishers, with five making it through to the final.

Warren Williams, full of beans and still glowing from his appearance in the finals for the Champion of Champions race last week, pushed a fraction too hard to hand the win to the wily Neil Harris; Jack Allen took second; birthday girl Judy Walsh was third and Margie Ross, fourth.

Next event was a 2x25m breaststroke relay with the final combination of Margie Ross and Amy Barling coming out on top, narrowly edging newcomer Lacey Harris swimming with Rob Rich, while John Wherrit/Neil Harris took third, Warren Williams/Ron Everett fourth, and Peter Hargreaves/Katharine O'Rourke, fifth.

Next up was a 50m backstroke, and there may have been some advantage taken at the shallow end on tippy toes – you know who you are – shenanigans on the morn. The best of the best made it through to the final with Mark Prentice looking like he had it in the bag but broke and, with one eye out of the water, saw John Wherritt take first place, Judy Walsh second, Neil Harris third, and Amy Barling fourth.

Final event was a 25m freestyle “at Go” race that was a hotly-contested affair, with the top five swimmers touching out within 0.70 seconds of their handicap mark with places going to Warren Williams (0.06), Peter Allen (0.19), Katharine O'Rourke (0.24), John Wherritt (0.60) and Lacey Harris (0.65).

The lucky numbers draw went to Louise Poulain and Mark Prentice, with thanks to Brian Schoeffel and David Sparkes helping on the desk and with judging and placings of some very close heats.

Ducks would like to thank the Barnes family from Sports Power Dubbo for all their support throughout the years; their 53 years of service and support to the wider Dubbo community and its sporting teams has been impactful and lasting.

This coming weekend is an exciting one for all Ducks, past and present, with the highly-esteemed Austinmeer Otters coming to town for the “Beach to Bush” trophy race. That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.