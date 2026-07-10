Dubbo Newtown Soccer Club will have a new look after signing Squadron Energy as a major sponsor for its new training kits for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Now in its 60th year, and one of the oldest soccer clubs in the region, Dubbo Newtown Soccer Club now has new jerseys and shorts that will be worn by the club's junior players, as well as its senior men's and women's teams.

The logo for Squadron Energy, whose Uungula Wind Farm is a major regional project, features prominently on the front of the club's new training jerseys and on the corner of the shorts.

Head of Stakeholder Engagement and Community Relations, Kath Elliott, said supporting grassroots sport was a meaningful way for the company to back the Dubbo community, and provide support beyond its project boundary.

"Community clubs are often the heartbeat of regional towns, and few have the history and community spirit of Dubbo Newtown Soccer Club," Ms Elliott said.

"When the club reached out about new training kits, we recognised it as an opportunity to support an organisation that has been bringing people together through sport for generations.”

Soccer club President Xander Peters said the sponsorship had made a real difference.

“[We are] incredibly grateful for the support of Squadron Energy as our major training kit sponsor,” Mr Peters said.

“Their generous donation has allowed us to provide every player with a training shirt, helping ensure our members can train comfortably and feel connected as part of the club.

“Support like this makes a real difference to community sport, and we sincerely thank Squadron Energy for investing in our players, our club, and the future of football in Dubbo.”

Dubbo Newtown Soccer Club held their annual Black and White Ball late last month, celebrating the club’s 60th anniversary and recognising the players, volunteers, sponsors and supporters who have helped shape the club over the years.