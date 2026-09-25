The richest international fours lawn bowls event in the world took place this week in Dubbo, enticing some of the world’s best competitors with a total cash prize pool of $150,000.

Among the line-up of 152 competitors at the Inland Petroleum 2026 City of Dubbo International Fours Tournament, which started on Tuesday, September 22 and concludes today, September 24, was a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, current and former world, Australian, and state champions, and teams from across Europe and the Pacific.

Ten current or former Australian Jackaroos (male and female), 22 NSW State representatives, and four junior bowlers who have all represented NSW at under-18 level were part of the line up, as well as a strong Para team featuring two Australian and two NSW representatives, including Damien Delgado, who won Commonwealth Games gold this year in Scotland.

“It has a strong competitive field, including players from Fiji, New Zealand, Wales and Northern Ireland, along with competitors travelling from Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.” Club Dubbo Bowls Manager, Anthony Brown, said.

“Also putting their skills to the test during competition, several teams from across the Central West, along with six West Dubbo members and teams from across regional NSW.”

Club Dubbo Chairman, Tony Speirs, said the tournament format comprised six rounds of 15 ends, with three games played on Tuesday and three on Wednesday, with the final concluding on Thursday, September 24.

“Our greenkeeper, Darren Connolly, had the greens and surrounds looking magnificent and it’s something we’re extremely proud to showcase to some of the world’s best players during their time in the city,” Mr Speirs said.

The tournament, now in its fifth year, has spurred a mini tourism boom for the region at a time when tourism is critical to regional areas like Dubbo, and also raised funds for charity, with proceeds going towards Little Wings’ Dollar for Dusty campaign.

“Our club is committed to supporting local charities, a focus [we are] continuing to boost through our rolling and ongoing community work,” Club Dubbo CEO, Brett Lane, said.

“Importantly, we’re investing back in the community who supports our club which allows us to do what we do.”

Dubbo Photo News will have a wrap up of the event, results and photos of the event in next week's issue.