Another exciting week at the Dubbo Pickleball Centre, with no less than 16 persons across all ages and cultures being introduced to the fun of Pickleball. This week’s featured mob are representatives from the local Polynesian community.

The centre also played hosts to travellers from Sydney, New Zealand, Port Macquarie and Mudgee, who were either visitors for local families, workers fulfilling duties in Dubbo during the week, or just Pickleball players who wanted to test their skill levels against a Dubbo crew that is fast gaining a reputation as worthy and respected opponents.

On the local front, the Purple Boss series saw Paul and Erik finally breakthrough to claim the "champion" title whilst it was the pair of Linda and Graham who collected the Gold Boss accolades. The Boss series is fast becoming very competitive amongst the local members.

The only downside of the week was the acknowledgement that the Dubbo region will be losing Jen and Scott, as their direction in life is taking them towards the Newcastle region. Good Luck to you both and we hope to see you in the future either over there or during a visit home. It's been a pleasure welcoming you both as part of the Dubbo Pickleball Centre.

With daylight saving coming to an abrupt end last weekend, admittedly about a month late, session times will be changing. Interested persons can visit the Dubbo Pickleball website or the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary for details.