Late last month, Dubbo Pistol Club was delighted to hold the first of what will hopefully be many "WA1500 Triple Trouble" competitions.

Held from Friday, August 21, to Sunday, August 23, it was great to see a few past and present Australian team members attend our event.

The weather on Friday was challenging, with a whole lot of rain, but everyone rolled with the weather and survived all their matches.

We had 19 entries, with athletes coming from a variety of clubs including Dubbo, Gulgong, Cessnock, Narrabri, Cumnock, Bathurst and Tuggerah Lakes.

A massive thank you to Crampton's Carpets, who kindly donated carpet offcuts in our hour of need. Your customer service and community generosity is sensational!

Enjoy our photos!