Young local rugby and league footy star, Rex Bassingthwaighte, has again shone bright on the biggest stage, bagging Player of the Grand Final in the Sydney Roosters’ come-from-behind win in the Under 19s SG Ball Cup.

Rex’s big show was on Friday at historic Leichhardt Oval where the Chooks defeated the Newcastle Knights 28-24 in a comeback victory to win back-to-back titles. A highly touted prospect, he also captained the side as well as also being man-of-the match.

Coached by club legend and former Kangaroo captain, Boy Cordner, Rex played his junior league with St Johns Dubbo JRLFC before signing a four-year deal with the Sydney Roosters as part of their NRL Top 30 Squad for 2026.

He is a dual-code prodigy excelling in both rugby forms and won the 2024 Harold Matthews Player of the Year with the Bondi Junction-based side, before also being selected for the Australian Under 18s rugby team.

In the ultimate accolade, he is reportedly being developed as the potential heir to current fullback and two-time premiership winner, James "Teddy" Tedesco at the Tri-Colours.