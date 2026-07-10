Dubbo finished hosting the Bowls NSW TAB State Championships this week, bringing to an end 17 days of high-quality bowls action.

Dubbo previously hosted the event in 2024, with an agreement between Dubbo Regional Council, Bowls NSW and the host clubs seeing the State Championships return to the region in 2026 and again in 2028.

The championships were held across Club Dubbo, Macquarie Club and North Dubbo RSL Sporties from June 22 to July 8, proudly supported by Dubbo Regional Council.

More than 850 competitors took to the greens across the 17-day event, with 24 State titles on offer across Men’s and Women’s divisions, including Senior Over 60s, Open Reserve and Para categories.

Players earned their place at the State Championships by winning through their respective regional finals, with the exception of the Para Championships, which were open entry. Competition was contested across Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours disciplines.

All finals, excluding the Para finals, were played at Club Dubbo.