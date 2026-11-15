Dubbo weightlifter Alyssa Walter proudly represented Australia at the International Masters Weightlifting World Championships in Greece, finishing 10th in the world in her age category.

Competing at the prestigious tournament in late September, Alyssa took to the platform wearing the green-and-gold and thereby marking another major milestone in her weightlifting journey.

The 35-year-old competed in the 35–39 age category, going head-to-head with some of the world’s best Masters weightlifters after years of dedication to the sport.

Alyssa has previously enjoyed success at state and national level, including winning her category at the NSW Masters Championships and the Australian Masters Games. However, stepping onto the international stage to represent her country was a special experience.

Finishing 10th in the world was a proud achievement for the Dubbo athlete, who is already looking ahead to future competitions and continuing to challenge herself in the sport.

For Alyssa, the championships were about more than the result. They were an opportunity to test herself against international competition, represent Australia and celebrate how far she has come in her weightlifting journey.