Dubbo’s top weightlifters have once again proven themselves among the best in New South Wales, delivering standout performances at the NSW Masters State Championships recently.

Alyssa Walter secured gold for the third consecutive year in her category, continuing her strong run on the state stage. Teammate Kimberly Walter also celebrated a milestone result, earning her first podium finish at the championships with a bronze medal.

The pair train under the guidance of Aklon Weightlifting in Sydney, based at Phoenix Strength and Recovery (formerly Fitness Focus).

“We’re really lucky to train in such a supportive environment,” Alyssa said.

“Ash and Jamie have created a great space, and the new strength lab they’re building will take our training to another level.

“We put a lot into this behind the scenes, so to see it come together on the platform is really special,” she said.

For Kimberly, the result marked an exciting step forward in her lifting journey.

“I was so proud to make the podium,” Kimberly said.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence going into the next competitions.”

Both athletes now have their sights set on upcoming national events and the World Cup in Adelaide later this year, with Alyssa also preparing to represent Australia at the Masters World Championships in Greece in September.

“We’re always chasing better numbers, so this is a great step but not the end goal,” Alyssa said.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but moments like this make it all worth it.”