Dubbo Pickleball Centre is fast becoming Pickled Pink as they prepare for the history making Pickleball 500 event that is being staged at the facility in Bultje Street from October 16-18.

Games will be played across the 10 Pickleball courts that are established at the facility.

With October being Breast Cancer awareness month, the 500 games are being used as an opportunity for the community to raise funds for the Pink Angels, with all game fee monies raised being donated to the local Angels.

The Pink Angels are a local breast cancer charity that provides care, help and support to patients who are battling due to breast cancer throughout the Dubbo region , a region that extends out past Walgett, Collarenebri, Bourke, Cobar and all places in between. They are an amazing group that deserves recognition and help.

The Dubbo Pickleball Centre will also be hosting a free session on the Sunday, October 11, the week before the Pickleball 500 starts. Running from 10.00 am through to 12.00 noon, it's a session to introduce any newcomers to the game.

People wishing to nominate themselves or a team should contact the Dubbo Pickleball Centre via text on 0411265485, and they will then receive a reply to assist them with information on how they can play a role in the Pickleball 500 2026

Dubbo’s Pink Angels will most definitely be "pickled pink" by the support of the local community.