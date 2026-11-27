Dubbo Duck Matilda Barling – with the assistance of The Macquarie Club – is on her way to Melbourne this weekend to represent Narromine Public School, our region, and NSW in the 2026 School Sports Australia Aquatic Games.

With more than 2500 competitors, all those competing have won their way to selection through school swimming carnivals and regional championships held across the nation.

Run by our state and territory education departments, it’s a hearty “bravo” to everyone involved with the entire region shouting out for Tilly Barling – “Go Tilly, Go!”