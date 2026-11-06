On the road for a good swim, a travelling squad of Dubbo Ducks visited Sydney’s Northern Beaches last weekend to again call on our sister organisation – the Harbord Diggers Swimming Club – based at Freshwater.

Both clubs then competed at the Warringah Aquatic Centre for the 2026 Akka Gee Trophy; an annual mixed brace relay event between the two organisations spanning more than 50 years.

The squad also had time to visit the historic old Quarantine Station on North Head, to sample the local cuisine, catch more than a few waves, and enjoy some rather glorious sunrises from our hotel rooms overlooking the iconic Manly Beach.

Down to business, the first event on the card was a 25-metre freestyle race, and it was the incredibly talented and precise Louise Poulain who won with another astounding swim finishing exactly 0.00 seconds on her mark!

Next up was a 50-metre freestyle and it was Ian Sharpe from Harbord using his decades of experience to come in just 0.12 seconds from his required time; also showing everyone how it’s done.

The 'Akka Gee' mixed brace relay was up next with pairings drawn from each club swimming 25-metres freestyle each against estimation and it was the delightful Bob Heffernan from Harbord and the “all things art” Tim Gratton from Dubbo who held the silverware aloft. Congratulations to the pair of you, well done!

Final event of the day was a six-person 25-metre freestyle relay which was won by a Ducks team comprising Shaun, Janine, Peter, Katharine, Mark, Richie, and Mel. Our second team of Jack, Tim, Ronnie, Mal, Louise, and Henry took silver and each carried-off each a highly-coveted cup in the world of swimming at Harbord Diggers.

Special thanks to Ian and Lynne and everyone at the Harbord Diggers for their all-round hospitality and a lovely lunch prior to our return home.

Back home, Dubbo Ducks compete next Sunday for the Schloeffel Family trophy with the monthly meeting followed by a well-portioned lunch at the Bistro.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the Ducks on Sunday mornings in the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool. Our contact details can be found under Sunday in the Diary section of the Dubbo Photo News.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.