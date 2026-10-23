The mighty Dubbo Ducks gathered Sunday morning to contest the Don Attenborough Relay event. Don led the club through many years and was a man who knew that, although spring comes but once a year, it should ever remain in your step!

Don was a life member and multi-clubman of the year recipient, a role model and master of hijinks, and a swimmer who loved relays.

Swimmers in attendance were presented with a four-event card, the first being a 25-metre freestyle against handicap with heats and a final, which was taken out by Katharine O'Rourke, followed by Jacob Pearce (silver) and Neil Harris (bronze).

Up next was the feature race, the 4x25-metre Don Attenborough Relay freestyle. What a relay it was!

The trophy is for the side who swims closest to their combined handicap time, with the team comprising captain Louise Poulain, led out by Peter Hargreaves, Tom Gray, and Ron Everett, coming in at just 0.67 seconds from their mark to walk away with the silverware.

An individual 25-metre breaststroke/25-metre backstroke medley was up next, taken out by youngster Koa Mafiti, with Jack Allen second, Warren Williams third, and Jacob Pearce rounding out the top four.

The last event was a 25-metre breaststroke “At Go” event, with the top five finishing within half a second of their individual marks. Katharine O'Rourke (0.07 seconds), Louise Poulain (0.09 seconds), Shaun Graham (0.12 seconds), Tom Gray (0.39 seconds) and Warren Williams (0.45 seconds), rounded out the finalists.

Lucky numbers went to Rob Rich and Jacob Pearce. Thanks also to Greg, Nicole and John for overseeing timekeeping.

In other news, a celebration of the life of Glenn Smith is on this Saturday, October 24, in the Jacaranda Room of Dubbo RSL, from 2pm. Next Sunday will be a farewell of a happier kind, however, as our French mermaid, Louise Poulain, and her most handsome and noble beau, Guenael, are setting off to see more of Australia.

It has been wonderful having you on the team, Louise, and we wish you the very best in your travels and in realising your dreams. Next Sunday we will all most certainly be having lunch in the RSL Bistro following our swim to say our farewells.

The Ducks swim each Sunday in the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool. Our contact details are under Sunday in the Diary section of the Dubbo Photo News.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.