Dubbo Ducks held a special event last Sunday morning with a memorial championship trophy race at Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool to honour the late, great Col Eastburn: the legend with the famous “boom-boom” kick and a heart of gold.

Over the meet, the keen swimmers contested a three-event card with the first a 50-metre freestyle race against handicap. In final results, Peter Hargreaves took top spot in a nail-biting finish, just touching in front of Neil Harris followed in by Tom Gray, then Peter Allen, and Amy Barling rounding out the five.

The Col Eastburn "Boom Boom" Brace Relay Championship trophy was up next with teams selected out of a hat with pairings made at random. Teams then raced in a combined handicap time heats and, in true Ducks form, each pair has to swim twice with the combination of the times deciding the outcome. On top of that, no one but the “Timelord” knows who the winners were and they won't reveal the results until our “Night of Nights” presentation held in May next year.

To finish off the morning, the swimmers contested a 25-metre breaststroke “At Go” race with Louise Poulain showing that training does pay off at just 0.01 seconds under her time. Katharine O'Rourke (0.05 seconds), Warren Williams (0.18 seconds), Shaun Graham (0.30 seconds) and Neil Harris (0.45 seconds) finished off the final five.

Lucky numbers this week went to Shaun Graham and Tim Gratton, with thanks as always to our team on the deck of Mark, Judy, David, and Greg who keep everything ticking along.

A reminder to all travelling to Harbord in November, final monies are now due.

The Ducks swim on Sunday mornings. All ages and abilities are welcome. Contact details can be found under Sunday in the Diary section of this Dubbo Photo News, why not give Henry Wilcockson our President a call?

That's this week's tidings from the Duckpond.