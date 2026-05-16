Mother’s Day this year witnessed the mighty Dubbo Ducks descending to congregate in the Dubbo RSL’s heated Indoor Pool to contest a four-event card and to have some fun.

Ten swimmers lined up for the Mother's Day classic, with nearly again as many of the troupe pitching in deck-side to help and officiate.

First event was a 25-metre freestyle and it proved a turn up for the books when none of the finalists were Dubbo-nians with Wongarbon's Tim Gratton keeping his enthusiasm in check to take first place. Murray Barling, making his Ducks’ debut, took second; Amy Barling, third; Wellington's Katharine O'Rourke took fourth; and Narromine's Tilly Barling glided into number five.

Next event was a brace relay in breaststroke with Neil Harris/Tim Gratton traveling along way too fast and breaking through their handicap to hand Rob Rich with John Wherritt first as Amy and Tilly Barling put in solid performances to earn a well-deserved second.

Third event on the card was a 25-metre backstroke and, against the clock swimming forward whilst facing backwards, has got to be one of the trickiest events to compete in whilst maintaining a sense of perspective.

Lydia Barling had a jet engine moment which propelled her through her set time to hand Rob Rich a glittering first, Neil Harris second, Amy Barling third, and Katharine O'Rourke fourth.

The “At Go” event for the day was a 25-metre dash for the cash freestyle with Lydia Barling right on the money at 0.18 seconds outside her time. Murray Barling at 1.05 sec), Tilly Barling at 1.52 sec, Katharine O'Rourke at 1.55 sec, and Neil Harris at 1.59 sec.

Lucky number winners were Neil Harris and Lydia Barling with thanks to Margaret Ross, Judy Walsh, Greg Salmon, David Sparkes, Henry Wilcockson, and Ron Everett who all ensured a smoothly-run morning.

A reminder to all Ducks that Presentation Night (Saturday, May 30) is coming so RSVP's need to be received by Sunday, May 17 with attendance the only sure-fire way to dig out of the “Time Lord” all those calculations and results he has been holding so close to his chest from events run throughout the club year.

The Ducks meet and swim almost every Sunday morning and all ages, abilities and levels of enthusiasm accepted. For details see our entry under "Sunday" in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.