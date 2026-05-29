Last Sunday morning, the mighty Dubbo Ducks were once again ready to race in the wondrous waters of the Dubbo RSL heated indoor pool, with competitors presented with a four-event card.

First up was a 25-metre freestyle event for a “dash for cash”. The event saw a highly-measured Alan Quin – having spent the last few weeks tapering – overestimating his speed to hand Craig Ross the win, with Shaun Graham second, Mark Prentice third, and Marg Ross fourth.

Everyone's favourite, and the second event for the day, was a brace relay with 25-metre butterfly for the outward leg followed by 25-metre breaststroke for the partner return.

In this event, the pairing of Mark Scullard with Tim Gratton scraped through the heats but blew it in the final to see Craig Ross with Bill Greewood take the gold, Katharine O'Rourke/Peter Hargreaves grab silver, and Tom Gray/Shaun Graham cruise in for bronze.

An individual medley was the scheduled next start with a 25-metre backstroke before finishing with a 25-metre freestyle. This was a well-fought contest with the starter earning his keep as Rob Rich kept his composure to touch the wall first. Mark Scullard was a fraction off the pace for second, with Mark Prentice’s excellent backstroke taking third as Katharine O'Rourke claimed fourth and Nicole Johnstone rounded-out the top five.

The final race for the day was an “At Go” event comprising a 25-for-the-day freestyle which Shaun Graham won with a time 0.44 seconds off his mark, while Craig Ross came in second at 0.84 seconds, Henry Wilcockson third at 0.98 seconds, Mark Prentice fourth at 1.61 seconds, and Mark Scullard fifth at 1.82 seconds.

Thanks to Judy Walsh and Greg Salmon for time-keeping and competition logistics with Alan Quin and Peter Hargreaves pulling out the lucky numbers.

In other news, the Ducks are excited and eagerly awaiting their presentation night coming-up this Saturday evening, May 30, at the Dubbo RSL Club. To those attending, please make sure you bring pockets full of change as there will be raffles, games and other hi-jinx included in the evening. We look forward to seeing you all there.

The Ducks will also be swimming again on Sunday and everyone is welcome. Contact details can be found in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “Sunday”.

That's this week's tidings from the Duckpond.