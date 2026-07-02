Anyone who knows anything about waterfowl, is aware that they get up early.

So, it was perfectly understandable to see the Dubbo Ducks last Sunday at dawn making a bee-line straight for the Dubbo RSL indoor pool.

With serious competition starting at 9am, swimmers were again presented with a four-event card with the first race an individual 50-metre freestyle/breaststroke medley. In final results, Mark Scullard showed his prowess by powering into first place, followed closely by Ron Everett, Mia Uebergang, Neil Harris, and Alan Quin rounding out the top five.

A brace relay was next up, with 25-metre backstroke for the outbound leg, and a 25-metre butterfly for the partner return. The pairings of Mark Scullard/Alan Quin, Bill Greenwood/Judy Walsh, and Shaun Graham/John Wherritt, all swept away with excitement, broke through their set times to hand the win to Tim Gratton/Mark Prentice, followed by Peter Hargreaves/Katharine O'Rourke in second place.

Third event of the morning was a 50-metre freestyle with Margie Ross – with a team of spectators and son also in the final – having her inner clock and tempo set a touch too high and so broke, presenting Mark Prentice first place with Craig Ross 0.05 seconds behind in second. Mark Scullard took fourth and Shaun Graham came in fifth.

Final event for the day was a 25-metre backstroke “At Go” race, with Neil Harris closest to his mark (0.22 seconds), followed by Mia Uebergang at 0.63 seconds, Margie Ross on 0.78 seconds, Alan Quin at 0.91 seconds, and Mark Scullard 1.03 seconds outside his nominated time.

Lucky number winners were Mark Scullard and Tom Gray, with thanks to Tommy for keeping all the timekeepers in line.

Next week the Ducks race for the inaugural Gratton Galleries trophy event to be held as the first race of the morning.

Deposits from those members attending the Harbord trip in November are to be forwarded to Peter Hargreaves ads soon as to secure your spot. The July monthly meeting will be held on Sunday, July 12, which will be followed by lunch in the bistro of the Dubbo RSL Club.

All are welcome to join us next Sunday morning; contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.