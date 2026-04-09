Club Dubbo’s annual Easter Carnival was another outstanding success, with more than 40 teams competing over two days for $10,000 in prize money.

Visitors took home the cash on both days.

On Friday, a combined Camden and Munmorah team of Kevin Harris and Michael Jackson claimed the $2,000 winners prize, defeating Michael Vassallo (Cabramatta) and West Dubbo’s Jay Stephenson in a five-end final shootout.

Rounding out the top four was was the strong Cabramatta pairing of Aaron Severs and Glenn Perrin in third, and the local team of Lee-Ann Erwin and John Zeb, who both performed strongly throughout the carnival.

An outstanding standard of bowls was on display on Saturday. The final was an all-Cabramatta affair, with Aaron Severs and Glenn Perrin facing brothers Robert and Michael Vassallo.

It proved to be a one-sided final, with Severs and Perrin winning 8-1 over five ends. A special mention goes to Robert Vassallo, playing in his first bowls tournament.

Overall, it was a fantastic weekend, highlighted by the attendance of several elite players.

We’d like to thank all the players who travelled to attend, despite the fuel challenges, and the Club Dubbo staff were second to none. Greenkeeper Darren had the greens in superb condition, with many players praising their quality.

Inside, Ann and her bistro team provided excellent lunches across both days, while Joey and the bar staff kept everyone well looked after.

Thanks also to the club board for their generous sponsorship of the prize money, particularly Brett and Tony. A special thank you to Debra Brown for assisting the bowls manager over the weekend with scoring and umpiring duties.

Players praised the event and expressed their gratitude to the club for hosting such a great weekend. Many are already looking forward to returning in 2027.

Safe travels to everyone heading home, and well done to Club Dubbo.