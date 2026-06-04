If you like watching cricket, the John McGrath Oval is the place to be this Saturday, June 6, as the Everest Cricket Club hosts the all-day “DNCA Super Six” carnival.

Some 55 Nepalese players will take to the field across the day and finals will take place in the afternoon, club captain and tournament organiser Pradeep Gyawalee told Dubbo Photo News.

Aptly named after the world’s highest mountain peak which is located in the international border area of Nepal, China and Tibet in the Himalayas, the Everest Cricket Club is a long-established club in Dubbo.

With its members hailing from the local Nepalese community, the club has been running cricket tournaments for about eight or nine years, Pradeep said.

This year’s event is planned in conjunction with the very active Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA) and will feature not only the on-field cricket action but also food, raffles and other celebrations off-field.

“We expect between 250 and 300 people to come and watch,” Pradeep added.

“May the best team take the trophy!”

The Everest Cricket Club travelled to Bathurst on Saturday, May 30, to play the Bathurst Cricket Club, which includes some Nepalese players. [UPDATE OUTCOME].

The Bathurst Cricket Club is set to return the favour and visit Dubbo for matches at John McGrath Oval on June 12-13, Pradeep said. There will be a T20 cricket match under lights on Friday, June 12, and a one-day game on Saturday, June 13.

For further information about the Everest Cricket Club Dubbo, follow them on social media.