Looking for a fun way to stay active, meet new people and enjoy some friendly competition? The lawns at North Dubbo RSL Sporties – the home of Dubbo City Bowls – are the perfect place to roll up and give lawn bowls a try.

The club warmly welcomes both experienced bowlers and newcomers, with regular social and competition days catering for men and women in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Ladies’ bowls are held every Tuesday morning, with play commencing at 9.30am. Bowlers are asked to have their names in by 9.00am. The games generally run for around two hours and 45 minutes, so players are encouraged to bring a hat and sunscreen for comfort while enjoying time on the greens.

The men take to the greens on Wednesday mornings, also beginning at 9.30am, with names to be submitted by 9.00am. Wednesday bowls regularly attract more than 35 players, making for a lively and enjoyable morning of sport and camaraderie.

Mixed social bowls are played every Saturday afternoon, with a 1.00pm start and names in by 12.30pm. Saturday bowls are open to everyone and are a great way for families, friends and visitors to enjoy the game together.

Both greens at North Dubbo RSL Sporties are synthetic, providing excellent playing conditions year-round. Casual dress is welcome on all bowling days, however flat-soled shoes are essential to protect the greens and ensure safe play.

Anyone interested in joining in or learning more about lawn bowls is encouraged to contact Carmen McDonald on 0408 335 074, or phone the bowls office on (02) 5820 0380 during bowling times. The club’s entry in the Dubbo Photo News Diary under “Multiple Days” also has more details.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or simply curious to try something new, North Dubbo RSL Sporties offers a welcoming community and plenty of good times on the green.

• See more photos of our visit to Sporties in the sports pages!