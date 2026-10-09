Ladies' Day on Tuesday, September 29, was held under clear blue skies – ideal conditions for the 15 ladies taking part in the Carpet One Triples and Pairs events.

Winners on the morning were Mary Perry, Pat Sherwin and Merrill O'Sullivan, who defeated Wanda King, Ruby Stockings and Therese Gaio.

Sue O'Dea and Judy O'Connor also defeated Chris Sinclair and Sharon Johnston, while Kerri Dickson, Anne Knaggs and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Kerri Dickson, Colleen Ryan and Annette McMillan.

Lucky draw winners were Merrill O'Sullivan and Anne Knaggs.

Men’s Wednesday morning bowls on September 30 was played under excellent conditions for the 36 bowlers contesting the Western Plains Security and Locksmiths Triples event.

The conditions certainly suited our special guest bowler Josh Walker-Davis, who led his team to victory. Winners on the day were Allan Parker, Norm Johnston and Josh Walker-Davis, who defeated Dick Whitford, Nick Birbiles and Wayne Thompson.

In second Place was the team of Leo Balstad, Eric Satchell and Brian Coffey, who defeated Ron Anderson, Ross Pharo and Steve Kelly, while third place was taken by Ken Whitiker, Frank Armstrong and Peter Sinclair who defeated Ken Whitiker, Vitt Mascaro and Mike Twohill.

In other results, Gavin Cullen, Greg Brown and Zac Miller defeated Ron McCauley, Robert Pfeiffer and Matt Quill, while Dennis Crimmins, Peter Knaggs and Phil Knight defeated Peter Collins, Bryan O'Sullivan and Todd O'Dea.

Ray Tickle, Roger Sherwin and Doug Aldis also defeated Pat Everingham, Eric Bradshaw and Dennis Jasprizza.

Closest game went to Ray Tickle, Roger Sherwin and Doug Aldis, and resters for the day were Nick Birbiles and Ross Pharo.

The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

For more details about the club, see our entry under MULTIPLE DAYS in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.