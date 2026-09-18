On Saturday, September 6, round one of the Club Championship Mixed Pairs got underway. Winners progressing from that include Carmen McDonnell and Victor Brook, Debbie Morrow and Rico Lane, Jacqui Brook and Matt Ball, and Wanda King and Mark Morton.

Tuesday Ladies Day sponsored by Blues Meats was won by Sue McCauley, Anne Knaggs and Ruby Stockings, who defeated Pat Sherwin, Chris Sinclair and Therese Gaio. Mary Perry, Wanda King and Sharon Johnston also defeated Kerri Dickson, Margaret Livermore and Karen Greenhalgh.

The Women's Consistency Singles Final was won by Merrill O'Sullivan, who defeated Sue O'dea.

Lucky draw winners were Pat Sherwin and Ruby Stockings. Apologies to Jill Hankins, who I have been inadvertently calling Jill Hawkins!

Wednesday morning Men's Bowls was played under cloudy and windy conditions in the Carpet One Triples event. Winners for the morning were Allan Parker, Steve Kelly and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Ron Anderson, Eric Bradshaw and Norm Johnston.

In second place was the team of Paul Wooldridge, Mel Giddings and Doug Back who defeated Barry Young, Frank Armstrong and Mike Twohill. Peter Collins (back after a hip replacement), Robert Pfeiffer and John Fardell also defeated Ron McCauley, Doug Aldis and Greg Hough, while Noel Rawson, Colin Teale and Neil Hayburn defeated Dennis Crimmins, Todd O'dea and Allan Andriske. Paul "The Phantom" Goodstat, Eric Satchell and Brian Coffey combined to defeat Terry Duncan, Steve Buttsworth and Col Cottee.

Resters for the day were Colin Teale, Eric Satchell and Col Cottee, and the closest game was won by The Phantom, Eric Satchell and Brian Coffey.

The Jackpot was not won and lives until next week. The "wrong bias" tin is in play for all Championship games as well as Social games.

Thank you to Karen Greenhalgh for her first aid skills that were put to the test on Wednesday.

Thursday night Mixed Bowls will start with two trial nights, the first game on October 8. Please read the noticeboard.