The decision by local trainer Todd Smith to step Godwits up in distance proved the right one when the four-year-old gelding outstayed the opposition in the 2200 metres Elders Rural Benchmark 58 Handicap on Monday, July 13, at Dubbo.

Very well ridden by Dubbo jockey Liam Blanch, Godwits ($16) had a slender lead over Bill Peyto, leaving the back before racing away in the straight to win by nearly three lengths from Think I’m Irish (Jenny Duggan, $7) and the $3.10 favourite Farraige (Damon Budler).

Todd Smith, who received his trainers licence only this year, has taken Godwits from a 1400-win at Quambone Picnics to winning a stayers’ race at the Dubbo TAB meeting.

Sam Fitzgerald, a former manager of Dubbo Turf Club and now the racing manager for high profile trainer Ciaron Maher, explained after the win that Godwits is a half-brother to the Maher-trained Skua.

A rising three-year-old, Skua has started once for a second placing over 1300 metres at Newcastle in March, and according to Sam Fitzgerald, the Maher stable is hoping the colt can develop in to a good stayer.

Liam Blanch completed a double with another good ride on Palentino Swinger in the 1100 metres XXXX Ultra-Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap.

The five-year-old mare Palentino Swinger had good form against strong Maiden fields when previously in work, including a win at Tamworth following placings in big fields at Dubbo and Narromine before being spelled after seven starts.

Roaming a paddock for nearly two years, Palentino Swinger was recently purchased for a bargain price by Dubbo trainer Janelle Galea and her family and friends, and put back in work.

Considering the past good form and despite an unplaced run when resuming, Palentino Swinger was at surprisingly long odds ($51) and the rank outsider in the field when coming from last with a rails run to beat the topweight Street Parade (Jasmine Urwahart-Warren, $4.40) and Tiye (Zoe Hunt, $7.50).

Backing up from a win at Cowra two days prior to Dubbo, Moonzone was again a strong finishing winner for local trainer Clint Lundholm in the XXXX Gold Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Kody Nestor rode Moonzone at Cowra, however, the Lundholm stable apprentice Zoe Hunt had the mount at Dubbo and she produced a well-judged ride, bringing Moonzone from back in the field to beat Fierce Luva (Izzy Neale, $31) and Honey Slider (Liam Blanch, $18) in a close finish.

Kody Nestor now has a dual licence and the four-year-old mare Lady Lilibet, which he trains at Dubbo, won the 1600 metres Stone & Wood Maiden Handicap.

Jake Pracey-Holmes rode Miss Lilibet ($4.40) with great vigour and after a tremendous battle with powerful rider Clayton Gallagher on Adamana ($1.95 to $1.75 favourite), Miss Lilibet won by a head with Sonnig (Damon Budler ($5) a half-length away third.

The Bob Howe, Mudgee-trained Torendosetta (Jasmine Urwahart-Warren, $6) made it successive wins when claiming the lead in the closing stages to win the 1100 metres Marty Nelson Refrigeration & Air Conditioning -BM 58 Handicap by a half-length from Glowing Rapids (Jess Del Frari, $8.50) and De Joker (Jacob Stiff, $3.70 favourite).