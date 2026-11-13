The Mighty Dubbo Ducks assembled last Sunday to compete and run through final preparations for the 2026 Legacy Cup and Clive Roots Memorial Trophy.

This prestigious annual race is on Thursday evening, November 12, in the Dubbo RSL heated pool. Events start at 6pm.

If you can swim, we would love to see you. This is about life and honour and community, and we can you find a team if you come on your own. We have war veterans and youngsters and every age inbetween swimming, and you can still register your business, sports team, or family in this wonderful event raising money for Legacy.

Our contact details are under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary. Contact Henry or register poolside before kick-off on the day.

For this week’s meet, events include a 4x25-metre freestyle relay for the swimmer closest to their nominated time, with the four fastest teams also swimming off for the Legacy Cup. Junior and senior sprint events will also be held, with a presentation and scrumptious free barbecue to follow.

Back to our results for last Sunday...

The swimmers completed a four-event card, including the prestigious Schloeffel Family Trophy race.

First up was a 25-metre freestyle in which Peter Allen blew up in the final to hand Brian Schloeffel the win, with Mark Prentice second, Nicole Johnstone third, and David Sparkes in fourth.

Next, a backstroke/freestyle brace relay was taken out by Shaun Graham/Brian Schloeffel, followed by Mark Prentice/Billy Greenwood, and Peter Hargreaves/Henry Wilcockson in third.

An individual 25-metre breaststroke/backstroke medley was next, won by Shaun Graham (his second win of the morning), with Nicole Johnstone second and Mark Prentice third.

The final swim was a 25-metre “At Go” butterfly with the top five finishers within half a second of their nominated times. This included Neil Harris (0.24 sec), John Wherritt (0.29 sec), Katharine O'Rourke and Tim Gratton (both 0.34 sec), and Brian Schloeffel (0.52 sec).

Mark Scullard won the exquisite Schloeffel Family Trophy with an excellent swim, finishing just 0.07 seconds outside his set time!

Lucky numbers were David Sparkes and Henry Wilcockson, with thanks also to “Lofty” poolside.

Our Christmas Party is coming up on Sunday, December 13, and reservations for seats at 187 Restaurant are needed. That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.