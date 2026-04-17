The annual Easter weekend event drew visiting teams from Glenbrook, Branston, West Dubbo, Parkes Railway, Manildra, Narromine, Dubbo City, Stockton, Austral, Nyngan, Macquarie Club Dubbo, Dungog, Warren, and Hunter Valley, to Trangie Bowling Club.

Thursday, April 2, kicked off with a seafood and Easter eggs evening.

Good Friday’s afternoon social Bowls on April 3, sponsored by Wade Day Shearing these past many years, was a fun event with a cute big Easter Bunny mingling with players and handing out Easter eggs.

A prawn and fish supper followed the afternoon's play. The Calcutta began with teams being drawn for the weekend event, giving the lucky winners a chance to draw their favourite teams. The draw was followed by very brisk bidding, capably handled by auctioneer Shane Dalton.

Easter Saturday, April 4, began with a delicious hot breakfast cooked by our kitchen wiz, Geoff Swain, starting everyone off for a great day of bowling. After lunch, afternoon bowls commenced with some outstanding play.

Easter Sunday, April 5, was hot and after a top breakfast, play began for the morning. After lunch, the finals again produced some outstanding bowling.

At the end of play, Peter Fuller's team from Singleton and Miller Park won the event, followed by Bret Young's team from Trangie in second, Zac Miller's team from Dubbo in third, and Johnnie Adams' team from Dubbo rounded out the top four.

Presentations to winning teams and players drew responding words of thanks for the weekend of bowling, while raffles were drawn and prizes awarded to the lucky winners.

Great bowling took place over the weekend and a big thank you to all who made it such a splendid event. Special thanks to all who travelled during the present fuel shortage. The evening rounded off with dancing to the music of Rusty Halo.