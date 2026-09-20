Six young former Dubbo locals now plying their football trade with the legendary Coogee Dolphins Rugby League Club recently took to the paddock for their grand final at Sydney’s famous Redfern Oval.

All six had previously played together at Dubbo CYMS where they were Under-18 2019 and 2020 grand finalists before once again getting the opportunity to play together in the A-Grade match against the South Eastern Seagulls after finishing as minor premiers in both grades.

Results on the day, however, did not go the Dolphins’ way, with Seagulls defeating the Coogee side 28-0 to claim their first A-grade title in 70 years. In the Reserve Grade match-up, Alexandria Rovers defeated the Dolphins by 24-10.

Photographed together before the big game are the Dubbo lads, from left, Joseph Yeo, Cooper Ferrari, Braye Porter, Fletcher Haycock, Noah Ryan, and Cameron Longhurst.