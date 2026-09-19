It was another stellar season in 2026 for Dubbo Demons with the Senior Tier One Men recently grabbing the title with a comprehensive 15.12. 102 to 6.9. 45 victory over reigning champs, the Bathurst Bushrangers.

Among the stars for the club, was 21-year-old Brodi Williams, the Demons’ full-forward and a pretty handy target up-front, kicking eight goals to help get the first grade side into the decider a week before. In the big match, Brodi again stood tall, voted the BarTV Sports Player of the Match for leading the Dubbo Demons' forward line to victory.

Brodi has an interesting football pedigree, his dad Joe was an X-Factor halfback for the South Sydney Rabbitohs but when he visited his mum’s family in the Northern Territory, he realised his days of playing rugby league were over.

“Mum’s from Darwin, she grew up in Darwin and moved to Sydney when she was about 18 or 19, and then met my Dad. I played rugby league up until I was 10, and then I went back for a holiday to Darwin to visit my mum’s family where I saw my cousins and my uncle kicking the Sherrin around, and then I was like, ‘sign me up, I want to play that’,” Brodi said.

“We got back to Sydney and signed up with a little local club called the Glebe Greyhounds, and I’ve never looked back.”

Brodi trialled for the Swans Academy starting in the Under 11’s and when he finished school he moved to Wagga Wagga to live with his grandparents and was playing in the Giants Academy at under-18s, joining the Demons when he moved to Dubbo.

“I’m loving it. It’s a really good club, really good culture, and the best group of lads you’ll ever meet,” he said.

The Demons’ first grade beat Bathurst Bushrangers in an away game to be first into the grand final, Brodi kicking eight goals in the match, four of those in the last quarter.

“It was really tough for the first three quarters, but the boys pulled it together and got the job done,” he said, praising his teammates for feeding him the ball.

“Mate, it’s the best, it’s never easy, but when you’ve got a good group around you, it just makes it that much easier, without them I wouldn’t play like that, which is full credit to them.

“It’s a really, really good, humble group of people who deserve a home grand final so if you’re not doing anything, come down and watch the Dubbo Demons.”

Brodi’s dad Joe grew up as a rugby league player and he said living in Wagga at an early age was a huge advantage for his game.

“I grew up in a league family, but then when we moved down to Wagga, I was introduced to playing Aussie Rules and played a bit as a kid growing up. I actually probably attribute playing Aussie Rules to a lot of my kicking when I was a halfback,” he said.

“You can understand that you can put the ball where you want to put the ball, and that accounts for a lot when you’re playing rugby league.

"When we’re talking about possession, there was a good saying that Phil Gould used to always say to me: ‘Always give the ball to them where you want them to have it. Give the ball to them where you want them to have it, not where they want to have it.’ By knowing how to kick the ball into the right spots, it allows you to do that.”

Joe says he wouldn’t care what sport any of his kids were playing, he’d support them and he believes sports in general are great for development when growing up.

“Any of these people who love their Union and love their League, if they had grown up in Melbourne, they’d be mad Aussie Rules supporters, it’s such a good game.”

Joe said these days he watches more AFL on the TV than Rugby League, enjoying the athleticism of the game.

“I just like the free flow of what it is, the running, the endurance and the athleticism of the players who play at a high level, an elite level. I think you can see it in Dubbo. The guys run massive distances,” he said.