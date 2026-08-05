Every act of generosity helps turn a young Dubbo boy's dream into a reality.

Dubbo Photo News received a surprise email during the week and we thought it worth sharing as a young bloke needs some help to allow his wish to come true.

“My name is Kayden Carpenter, and I am incredibly proud to have been selected to represent the Australian Wanderers Under 13/14 Rugby League Team on a tour of the UK and France Tour next year.

“Representing Australia has always been my biggest dream, and I have worked hard to earn this opportunity. As a proud Dubbo boy, it means the world to me to represent my family, my community and my country on the international stage.

“I know this trip is expensive, so I'm asking for your support to help make my dream a reality.

“If you are able to donate a raffle prize, gift voucher, gift card, sponsor me, or make a financial contribution, I would be so grateful.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, brings me one step closer to wearing the Australian jersey overseas.

“Thank-you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me on this amazing journey. Your kindness means more to me and my family than words can say. I promise to represent my family, my community, Dubbo, and Australia with pride,” the letter concluded.

Kayden’s mum is 100 per cent behind him in following his dreams.

“Some kids dream of wearing the green and gold; Kayden has spent his whole life working towards it.” Mum said.

“He is an exceptional young athlete with a heart as big as his determination. A proud Wiradjuri young man and Local Dubbo boy,” she added.

She says Kayden has always loved sport, especially rugby league. He plays with St Johns, the home of Kangaroo and Penrith Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo as well as Andrew “Bobcat” Ryan.

“He runs with speed, plays with courage and never backs away from a challenge. Whether he's on the football field, at athletics, or competing in another sport, Kayden gives everything he has.”

His mum says it’s not just his sporting ability that makes him special.

“It's the kind of young man he is. He is respectful, humble, kind, and always has a smile on his face. He understands that success comes through hard work, discipline, and never giving up”!

Away from the footy field Kayden is “a typical country lad”. He loves spending time outdoors - pig hunting, riding his motorbike, fishing or just enjoying time with his family and mates. He is resilient, patient and has a deep appreciation of his roots, according to mum.

An energetic and resourceful young fellow is Kayden! If you would like to assist him in his quest, contact mum Melissa Carpenter on 0447 994 844.