The potential to win a $50 Christmas voucher was too great for 42 keen RSL Combination Bowlers to resist, hence in spite of hot conditions, they showed up at

Sporties Club, North Dubbo, to try their luck on Sunday, November 22.

Needless to say, another 10 lucky bowlers might not have won their bowls but were winners nonetheless.

Our overall winners for the day were the team of Ray Strawhan, Chris Strojny and Bryan O’Sullivan were on the money, with 25 excellent shots to take the game from Tim Moore, Greg Brown and Mel Giddings on 11 shots. In second place was the team of Ron Weigold, John Zeb and Gaye Cottee, bowling 18 winning shots from Ron McCauley, Eric Satchell and Graham Ross on 10 shots.

A couple of very competent lady bowlers, Sue O’Dea and Pat Ryan, along with their team mate Mick Strawhan, won third spot with a respectable 15 shots from Ken Whittaker, Di Hildebrandt and Trish Gosper on nine shots.

On rink one, a game was won on ends between the teams of Frank Bartlett, Tracey Keenan and Phil Knight, who bowled 16 shots but won the game with a total of nine ends from Sue McCauley, Terese Gaio and Gordon Scott, also bowling 16 shots with a total of seven ends.

(As a non-bowler, I have no idea how that works but am led to believe it is all bona fide!)

Only two shots were the difference between the teams of Sue Armstrong, Ruby Stockings and Col Cottee, who held their nerve to bowl 15 shots from Leo Balstad, Jenny Spratt and Steve Kelly, making 13 shots.

Newcomer Craig Ross, who I am told held his own, teamed up with Cheryl Storch and Alan Andriske to win with only one shot the difference: 15 to 14 from Julie Brown, Garry Huggins and Matt Quill.

On rink five, the team of Peter Collins, Roger Sherwin and Frank Armstrong won their game with 15 shots from Mary Perry, Kerrie Dixon and Tod O’Dea on 12 shots.

No resters won this week, but the lucky numbers went to Terese Gaio, Eric Satchell and Mick Strawhan.

Another 10 Christmas vouchers to be won next week, bowlers, and you must be there playing on the day to win, with eight games played throughout the year.

For more details on our club, see our entry under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.