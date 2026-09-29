Orange CYMS Cricket Club is inviting children aged 5-8 to discover the fun of cricket at a free ‘Come and Try Day’ at Wade Park on Monday, October 12.

Designed for children who are new to cricket or still deciding on a summer sport, Cricket Blast-Off! will run from 4pm to 5pm, with cricket activities taking place from 4pm to 4.40pm followed by a free barbecue.

No cricket experience is required, all equipment is provided and there is no cost to attend.

Orange CYMS Cricket Club President Mick Curran said the event was aimed at making it easy for families to give cricket a try.

"If your child is interested in cricket or you haven't picked a summer sport yet, this is the perfect opportunity to come along and see what cricket is all about," Mr Curran said.

"Volunteers from the club will run the games and drills, and be available to answer any questions and help parents and guardians complete registrations.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for children to get involved and enjoy cricket," he said.

Cricket Blast-Off! Participants will be divided into two age-based groups that mirror the club's full Cricket Blast program.

Junior Blasters (5-6 years) will enjoy fun drills, games and activities designed to build confidence and basic cricket skills for children new to the game

Master Blasters (7-8 years) is designed for children who can bowl with a straight arm and hit a moving ball, with participants playing non-competitive, modified and safe cricket matches

The full Orange CYMS Cricket Blast program begins in early November and runs across 10 weeks, with five weeks in Term 4 this year and five weeks in Term 1 next year. Sessions will be held in Orange on Mondays and Molong on Thursdays.

Registration for the full program costs $120, with NSW Government Active Kids vouchers reducing the cost by $50.

Participants receive a pack of Cricket Australia equipment, including items such as a bat, ball, hat and drink bottle.

Mr Curran said Cricket Blast is the best way for young children to start playing cricket.

"Cricket Blast is fun, safe and easy for families to fit into a busy week,” he said.

“The sessions run for just 45 minutes and children can nominate friends they would like to play with.

“We look forward to welcoming lots of kids to our sport this summer.”

Registered Orange CYMS Junior Blasters and Master Blasters players are encouraged to attend the Cricket Blast-Off! if they bring an unregistered friend.

Registrations are essential. To register, email cyms.cricket@gmail.com with your child's name and age, or text those details to 0400 151 731.