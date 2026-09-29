Diehard bush racing fans are gearing up for their annual trip to Mungery Racecourse, almost 50km south-west of Narromine, for the 102nd Mungery Amateur Picnic Races early next month.

Offering a six-race card, the event will take place on Sunday, October 4, and gates open at 11am. The first race will start around 1.00pm.

Tickets for the iconic Mungery Amateur Picnic Races, traditionally held over the long weekend in October on one of the few dirt racetracks remaining on the NSW picnic racing circuit, cost $30 for anyone 16 years and older while those 15 and under enter for free. Tickets are available from 123Tix and organisers encourage people to get in quick and purchase theirs ahead of the event for their chance to win a fabulous prize.

As an added incentive to book online before 8pm on Friday, October 3, there will be a lucky door prize comprising a package including a YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, 20 drink tickets, and limited edition Mungery merchandise.

"The lucky winner will be drawn and announced during the auction after the races have been completed," organisers said on social media last week .

Off-track entertainment is always good at Mungery and includes the popular Fashions on the Field contest, a Live Auction, a tug-of-war, jumping castle and face painting for the kids, and the funniest thing you will see all year – people running helter-skelter (some barefoot and some in very swanky outfits!) down the dirt racetrack in the DPH Transport Dash For Cash.

"Think you've got what it takes to take home the cash?" organisers posed recently on social media.

"A little bit of speed, a little bit of luck and a whole lot of fun. Get involved, have a crack and race for the cash!"

There will be plenty of food stalls, a licenced bar and betting available at Mungery, but note, no BYO alcohol.

The Mungery Calcutta will also be held ahead of the event - follow Mungery Picnic Races on social media for more details.

The NRL grand final will be live on the flat screen for those missing their footy, and popular band Foxxy Cleopatra will round out the day with their performance into the night.

Camping is also available on the Sunday night should you wish to stay on and enjoy the evening.

"Bring your caravan, swag or tent and camp," organisers said.

Follow Mungery Picnic Races on social media for more information or phone Imogen Newbigging 0409 929 339.