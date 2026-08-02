At the tender age of 15 but well into her cycling career, Megan Dunn – as she was then – was recognised by cycling officials for her commendable sportsmanship.

“My tyre was punctured during a race but the team who was supporting me inadvertently gave me a new wheel that did not fit the correct dimensions,” Megan recalled

“As a result, I was disqualified but continued to ride to the finish,” she added.

It was Megan’s response to this setback that caught the eyes of officials.

“I think it was just one of those things you accept in the sport.

“I knew straight away what would happen, but I’d been taught to get on with things, it doesn’t always go smoothly!” she observed.

Megan won six Junior World titles before gaining selection in the Australian Open team for the Delhi Games in 2010.

“I was excited but my parents kept me grounded and all the coaches and team told me it was just another race or two and not to overthink it.”

It turned into a frantic couple of days on the track as television and radio commentators searched for superlatives for the 19-year-old champion from Dubbo.

Megan took the points race and next day, backed up in the 10km Scratch!

“It was remarkable to have two ‘once in a lifetime’ moments in two days,” she said humbly.

But Megan didn’t really get time to let it sink in.

“I just took my medals to bed and slept, because the next day I had to be on the road to support Rochelle Gilmore. I finished 18th but we all played our part in getting Rochelle home first!”

One is struck by the lack of bravado in Megan’s voice.

She grew up in Peak Hill and Dubbo and credits her approach to the supportive and practical nature of her parents.

“They taught us to accept every challenge and give it our best.

“We always loved the Dubbo Cycling Club and the great sense of achievement we all had when other riders did a personal best or finished on the podium at events around the state,” Megan said.

She attributes her success to the late, great mentor and friend Gus Dawson.

“Gussy was always there. He had his little motorbike and I was on his wheel through winter and summer.

I dedicated my medals to this champion man; I miss him terribly but I feel him smiling down on me still,” she said.

Megan has become a successful business owner with her husband Jason. Together they run Narellan Pools.

“The pool shop keeps us busy and we have two young ones who are active and love sport so it doesn’t leave much time for me and my bike.

“I do still love it and aim to get back in the saddle more seriously once the kids are older and there is more time!

Megan Dunn (now Reakes) – champion cyclist, devoted wife and mother and so proud to call Dubbo home!

By the way, Megan has also sent best wishes to Danny Barber who will be on the velodrome with the Aussie sprint team this week.

“Danny is an absolute freak,” Megan said.

He worked at the shop with us when he was still at school and since he has been away with the Australian Institute of Sport and riding in the national team at World Titles, he has become so strong, so determined and deserve his mantle,” she concluded.

Danny Barber will compete in individual and team events. He is the first cyclist to break 10 seconds in the flying 200m, a feat achieved the day after being awarded the Dubbo Sportsperson of the Year i n 2024.

Megan, Danny and the legendary Bob Spears – great Dubbonians, remarkable Australians!