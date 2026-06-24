Pistol shooting is one of those niche firearm sports that has a devoted and very committed following from both competitors and supporters.

With keen local interest and membership, Dubbo Pistol Club held a popular open competition event in early June with good entry numbers in all categories.

The Western Plains Black Powder Pistol Championships were held over the King’s Birthday Long Weekend with a total of 18 athletes from around NSW competing in six matches over two days.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s pistols!” Dubbo Pistol Club’s, Deb Kiem said of the firearm fun.

“These are a bunch of keen pistol enthusiasts who dabble in what is commonly referred to as ‘the dark side’,” she laughed.

From antique-style pieces to revolvers to specialist target firearms, there was something for everyone over the long weekend.

“They settled into their firing bays with all the necessary paraphernalia – mat, balls, powder flask, filler (semolina), percussion caps, cloth patches, wax and, of course, their pistols – it’s a process!” Deb explained.

“There are muzzle-loading pistols – think ‘Jack Sparrow’ – revolvers, modern single-shots, some have fixed sights, others are adjustable, some are suited to the 50-metre match, others best for 25-metres.”

They all, though, have one thing in common, she revealed; they create plenty of smoke and a big noise!

“To place in this kind of competition, you need to know what you’re doing!” Deb said.

“Dubbo members excelled over the weekend; some with their sharpshooting, others with their valuable help setting-up the ranges, patching targets, scoring or catering,” she concluded.

Congratulations to the winners including:

• Kerry Bell – First A-Grade, 25-metre; Third International Adjustable; and First, A-Grade 50-metre.

• Agnes Verstegen – second, B-Grade, 25-metre; Third, International Modern; First, International Replica; Third, International Fixed; Second, C-Grade, 50-metre.

• Tim Turton – First, C-Grade, 25-metre; Second, International Fixed; First, D-Grade, 50-metre.

• Ray Daniel – First, D-Grade, 25-metre; Second, D-Grade, 50-metre.

• Glen Kiem – Second, C-Grade, 25-metre.

• Michael Cowen – Second, D-Grade, 25-metre.