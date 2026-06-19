From the high African veldt to the central west, Victor Walter may have grown up in distant South Africa, but he now calls Australia home.

Along with his wife, Renee, and daughters, Alyssa and Kim, it is here that he has put down roots with rowing his real passion, a sport for which he was recently recognised with a major honour.

Last week, Victor was awarded the prestigious Volunteer of the Year trophy for his services as both an umpire and in governance of the sport, NSW Rowing CEO, Melissa Ashton-Garard, told Dubbo Photo News.

“Over this past year, he has made an outstanding contribution; like all of our umpires and volunteers, he self-funds regular trips around NSW and interstate to provide much-needed expertise,” Melissa revealed.

“It means nothing for him to jump in the car and cross the Blue Mountains to lead a team of umpires at major events like ‘Head of the River’ and State Championships,” she added.

The central west local says Victor has been a huge contributor at committee level and provides a professional view on all his deliberations.

“He is an accountant with a lengthy and impressive background in insurance and risk management, and has been an integral member of our governance team,” Melissa revealed.

“He brings a professional oversight to a sport with which he is deeply committed.”

Vic’s love of rowing has remained undiminished since moving to Australia many years ago, and despite being 400km from the International Rowing Centre on the Nepean River at Penrith, has maintained a high profile in the sport.

As a schoolboy at Jeppe High School in Johannesburg, he became a competent sculler, finishing second in the South African Schools Championships.

“I was competent, but knew I was not cut out to excel as an athlete on the water,” Vic said.

“So, I turned my love of rowing into pursuit of excellence in other aspects of the sport,” he added.

Immediately after leaving school, he commenced as a rowing umpire which opened a pathway that Vic knows would never emerge for him as a competitor.

He started at the local Transvaal Rowing Association and qualified as a South African National Level official in 1984-85, introducing umpiring licences and rewriting the South African rules of racing to match international recommendations.

Victor Walter has an impressive resume in rowing including as:

• Treasurer and then secretary of the Transvaal Rowing Association;

• In 1990, being awarded the Transvaal Rowing Association “colours” as an umpire;

• In 1994 following the Apartheid-era ban being lifted, was selected to attend the World Championships in Indianapolis, America, to sit his International Umpiring Licence;

• In 1996, being the African Continental Qualifying Regatta umpire;

• Attending World Junior Championships, as well as World Masters, numerous World Cups, and two World Championships.

Vic says the highlight of his career, was being a member of the umpiring team at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

“I was stunned by the excellence of the rowers; it was breathtaking to watch these athletes perform with a smile on their faces, despite obvious disadvantages,” Vic recalled.

“Some were missing limbs or were severely-restricted, and others had intellectual challenges but their zeal was extraordinary and left me in awe,” he explained.

In typical fashion, Victor deferred to the activity he loves, upon conferral of his award.

“I think it’s wonderful to be recognised for contribution to the sport, but even more importantly, it’s a recognition that volunteers are incredibly important as the sport could not go ahead with us.

“This award is for all who give time and expertise, but I am certainly very proud to have the plaque on my shelf.”

He admits he would never have made it as a rower, but reflects on the sport’s wider skills.

“Rowing teaches you so much about life; it teaches you about team, it teaches you about loyalty, it teaches you about discipline.

“Those traits influence your future career in so many ways,” Vic believes.

Despite not continuing on the water after he left school, Vic grew his love of the rowing community.

‘The traits I spoke about earlier, emphasise that life is more than just winning.

“Whilst I wasn’t the greatest athlete, it did teach me all the benefits of the sport.”

He was full of praise for Kinross Wolaroi School at Orange and the Rowing Program it introduced nearly 20 years ago.

“Kinross has done absolutely amazing; the ‘Eight’ this year was one of the best I’ve ever seen.

They won National Championships in Tasmania, not by a little bit but by a long way; those girls are so disciplined in the way they manage everything.”

Vic says that rowing is so much more than just being on the water in a boat with friends.

“It’s the way they approach everyone, their discipline and their ethics; it is so important for our region to have those facilities. Nearly $250 million flows out of the western region into city-based schools so, to have something as world-class quality as the Kinross Program, keeps it in reach for a lot more student athletes.”

Kinross figured prominently in the awards with the School’s Rowing Coordinator, Ben Watt, listing their success.

“Jane Bruce from Warren, was named Junior Coxswain of the Year; Andie Zinga, a local from Orange, won Novice of the Year; and Emma Fessye (Weilmoringle) and Richard Roach (Bathurst) led the way as Schoolgirl Coaches of the Year,” Ben said.

“Another link to Kinross came in the prestigious Oarsman of the Year, which was taken out by alumni, Alec Hoskin; a multiple Australian representative,” he added.

In addition, Jack Hargreaves (Nyngan) was recognised as the Schoolboys Coach of the year for his work with the crews at St Joseph’s College, Hunter Hill.

One other national representative is Lucy Reed, the daughter of former Australian swimmer, Anna Windsor, who is another alumna of Kinross.

“Lucy has been named in the Australian Under 19s team for the World Championships.”

These accomplishments are what drive Victor Walter to offer his trained eye and a level head to the sport of rowing.