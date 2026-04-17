Some 30 keen competitors (five triples games) linedup for the Walkom Bros Wednesday morning social event last week at Dubbo City Bowls.

Winners on the day were Gavin Cullen, Bryan O'Sullivan, and Ian Hobson, who defeated Ken Whitiker, Greg Brown, and Col Cottee.

Runners-up were Allan Parker, Leo Balstad, and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Hunter Dent, Steve Kelly, and Robert Pfeiffer.

In other matches, Ron Wiegold, Dennis Crimmins, and Wayne Thompson defeated Bobby Dent, Mel Giddings, and Greg Hough, while Dennis Jasprizza, Norm Johnston, and Steve Buttsworth defeated Frank Armstrong, Nick Birbiles, and Todd O'dea. The team of Ron Anderson, Vitt Mascaro, and Brian Coffey also defeated Barry Young, Doug Aldis, and Neil Hayburn.

Col Cottee had the only rester for the day with the closest game going to Ron Anderson, Vitt Mascaro, and Brian Coffey. The Jackpot finally went off, putting a smile on the face of the winners.