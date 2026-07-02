Go Baby, a 6-year-old mare with only 4 previous starts and all unplaced, surprised when winning at Narromine on Monday, June 22, for local trainer Kylie Kennedy.

Starting a $26 outsider, Go Baby, ridden by Mikayla Weir, came from the tail of the field to win the 1300 metres JR Richards & Sons Country Boosted Maiden Plate in a close finish from Redaluca Girl (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4) and Tarrant County (Clayton Gallagher, $3.90 favourite).

Placed several times but winless after 23 starts, the Bob Howe, Mudgee-trained Fortians broke through to win the 1100 metres metres Narromine USMC Maiden Handicap.

From near the rear, Fortians (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $12) found the line well to beat Bloomin’ Hell (Donovan Dillon, $11) and Ruairi (Nick Palmer, $4)

The rest of the meeting was dominated by Dubbo trainers, starting with the debut maker Blue Biddy, trained by Clint Lundholm and ridden by stable apprentice Zoe Hunt, in the 800 metres Nutrien Ag Maiden Plate.

A two-year-old filly taking on older horses, Blue Biddy ($4) hit the lead over the latter stages to account for Acquisitive Art (Gabrielle Johnston, $10) and Badgers Bridge (Mathew Cahill, $13).

Trained by Myron Cooper, owned by his wife Corinne Cooper and ridden by their daughter Angela Cooper, the lightly-raced seven-year-old gelding Taormina Sailor won the 800 metres Three Rivers Machinery Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Hawkesbury-trained Too Darn Lovely ($3 favourite) led until passed by Taormina Sailor ($4) which went on to win from Broken Wings (Leanne Boyd, $4) and Torendosetta (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $3.90).

Second leg of a winning double for Jake Pracey-Holmes was River Rogue which, following a good run when second at Warren, won the 1100 metres AgnVet Services Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Part owned by Tim Moses with the trainer Cindy Monaghan, River Rogue ($5) settled midfield before reeling in the leaders for a strong win from City Gold Speed (Izzy Neale, $3.40 favourite) and Rothgate (Jasmine Urquhart-Warren, $9.50).

Since joining the Janelle Galea stable at Dubbo after being trained in Victoria, Honey Slider has won the only starts at Cobar and Narromine, the latter being the 1100 metres Narromine Hardware Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Well ridden by Liam Blanch, Honey Slider ($13) produced a big run down the outside from last to beat Commander Meroo (Izzy Neale, $5.50 favourite) and Miss Karis (Clayton Gallagher, $9.50).

Another to come from last on the heavy track was the Michael Mulholland-trained Turbulent (Nick Palmer, $3.90) when defeating Wolf Club (Donovan Dillon, $13) and Apache Jack (Serg Lisnyy, $6) in the 1300 metres Benabilla Auctions Benchmark 66 Handicap.

Improving on recent form, the Dar Lunn-trained Selinya, ridden by Donovan Dillon, as a $51 outsider arrived in time from midfield to win the 1600 metres QUBE Agri Class 1 & Maiden Plate from Purple Prince (Zoe Hunt, $61) and Snow Dog (Mikayla Weir, $9).

Next for Narromine is the Gold Cup meeting on Sunday, August 23.