Women’s weightlifting was once considered a niche sport of little appeal to the wider public.

Showing how far the code has progressed in recent years, though, local champion Alyssa Walter has been nominated for the Dubbo Sports Awards.

Alyssa has also bagged a gold medal triumph at the Singapore International Weightlifting Festival this month in what has been a stellar season for the local lifter.

Like many a mature athlete, however, Alyssa only discovered a love of the sport later in life and had little interest in outdoor games when young, focussing her energy on other activities.

“I grew up in Sydney and I’ve been here 10 years, first as a speech pathologist at Dubbo Base Hospital, and a project manager since then for NSW Health,” Alyssa revealed.

“No one would ever have considered me to be athletic when I was at school, but I did dance since I was two; every kind, ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, Scottish ” she added.

It was in seeking to keep fit for her busy career, Alyssa said, that she first found a talent for weights.

“I was just going to the gym and started doing CrossFit, and I found that aerobics was not for me, but I really liked the lifting part of it.

“I really enjoyed it, it was a bit of fun and was a sport I found I had a natural interest in,” Alyssa recalled.

Deciding to take it up seriously, she has not looked back and now uses modern technology to stay on course for her work in the gym.

“I started competing in my thirties in masters’ events as a mature-age adult,” Alyssa explained.

“My coach is in Sydney and we do remote coaching; he also trains high-level Olympian and Commonwealth Games athletes as well.”

Recently finishing 10th in her age category at the International Masters Weightlifting World Championships in Greece, she says that it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to compete as an older participant.

“Absolutely, having that career as a dancer, you think your days are past you.

“Then to realise that you can do it as an elite athlete, is pretty cool.”

Alyssa has also previously enjoyed success at state and national level, including winning her category at the NSW Masters Championships and the Australian Masters Games.

Enjoying weightlifting as a release from a high-pressure career, the sport, she says, is as much about brains as brawn.

“I think for me, in weightlifting, you have to focus to the exclusion of everything else,” Alyssa said.

“It’s very mindful; it’s just you and the barbell,” she concluded.