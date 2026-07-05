Local golf prodigy, Dubbo College Year 12 student Cooper Giddings, has had another great result out on the course, recently bagging the NSW CHS Boys Golf Championship.

The result gives him the honour of being the best boy golfer in the NSW public school education system and sees him off to the national titles later this year.

The win came after competition in the NSW Allschools golf championships held on the Magenta and Shelly golf courses on the Central Coast, with Cooper having a three-round total of +1 (215) under tough playing conditions.

His three-round total qualified him for a fourth round where the best 16 golfers from NSW CHS (public), NSW CCC (Catholic), and NSW CIA (Private) schools all play-off for six positions in the NSW Allschools team to compete at the Australian Schools championships.

Unfortunately, the last round of this event was washed out, leaving the golfers' three-round total being used to determine the places. Cooper's total was the third-best overall and, as a result, this gained him a place in the NSW Allschools team.

“An amazing achievement, Cooper! The entire Dubbo College community is incredibly proud of such a remarkable achievement,” a Dubbo College Sports social media post declared after the results came in.

“An achievement that is thoroughly deserved, due to your commitment, dedication, hard work, skill and resilience; good luck at the Australian Schools competition,” it added.

Earlier this year, Cooper also won the Dubbo Club Championship Men’s title for the third year in a row by a Tiger Woods-like 12-shot margin, with a score of 12-under over the four rounds.

Cooper also won the Dubbo Junior Club Championship, this time for the fourth year in a row. To top it all, Cooper also came up trumps in the Dubbo Easter Tournament by two shots from a very strong field of players from both regional metropolitan areas.

Cooper is a country star with a bright golfing future ahead of him!