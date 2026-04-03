Petrie's Trade Centre Ladies' Day was well attended and featered 15 starters, making two triples games (one with a swinging lead) and one pairs game. The winners came from the triples game of Sue Armstrong, Wanda King and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Sue McCauley, Colleen Ryan and Karen Greenhalgh.

Chris Castlehouse, Sharon Johnston and Beryl Hobson also defeated Chris Castlehouse, Gaye Cottee and Therese Gaio while in the pairs, Sue O'dea and Merrill O'Sullivan defeated Kerri Dickson and Anne Knaggs.

Sharon Johnston had the only rester for the morning and lucky draw winners were Beryl Hobson and Karen Greenhalgh.

The Dubbo Steel Supplies' Men's Triples was played under warm conditions, with no wind for a change. Peter Knaggs was back after battling some health issues; great to see you mate. The morning consisted of six triples games (one with a swinging lead).

Winners for the day were Allan Parker, Frank Armstrong and Ian Hobson, who defeated Barry Young, Bryan O'Sullivan and Doug Back. Runners-up were Ron Wiegold, Trevor Tink and Greg Hough, who defeated Ron Wiegold, Robert Pfeiffer and Steve Kelly.

In other results, Dennis Crimmins, Doug Aldis and Brian Coffey defeated Chris Strojny, Nick Berbiles and Neil Hayburn, while Paul Wooldridge, Norm Johnston and Mike Twohill defeated Ron Anderson, Dennis Jasprizza and Peter Sinclair. Terry Duncan, Todd O'dea and Peter Lesueur also defeated Ken Whitiker, Eric Bradshaw and Phil Knight, and Peter Knaggs, Greg Brown and Col Cottee defeated Dick Whitford, Eric Satchell and Greg McKewan. Closest game went to Peter Knaggs, Greg Brown and Col Cottee.

There were no resters and the jackpot was not won.