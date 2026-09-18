At the picturesque Geurie racecourse and in front of a very good crowd on Saturday, September 12, Avoid Me became one of four winners at the meeting for Dubbo trainer Connie Greig when taking out the 1600 metres Mitchell Inn-Friends And Family Of Bernie Wilkin-Geurie Picnic Cup.

Part of a winning treble for Brazilian born jockey Leandro Ribeiro, Avoid Me ($4.40) took the lead from Ocean Hero turning for home then broke clear to win by over three lengths from Akauwheo (Zara Lewis, $5.50) and Casterly Rock (Tamsin Gough, $4.60).

Connie Greig and Leandro Ribeiro opened the batting with Rita Red ($4.80), which led from before the home turn to beat Mega Pixel (Skye Regan, $1.80 favourite), and Ready For Lift Off (Ricky Blewitt, $3.20) in the 1000 metres All Aspects Concrete Class 3 Trophy Handicap.

Noble One (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.40), which had been racing on the provincial circuit, was first up for the Connie Greig stable when leading all the way to win the 1400 metres Elders Dubbo-Open Conditional Handicap from stablemate Midnight In Midori (Amber Collins, $1.60 favourite), and Lockadente (Zara Lewis, $10).

Connie Greig supplied both runners for the 1600 metres Shanahans Transport/Carter Lindsay McHugh Class B Handicap with Hot Miss (Amber Collins, $1.60) edging ahead over the closing stages to beat Fierce Impulse (Leandro Ribeiro, $1.50 favourite) by a long neck.

While preparing Gallant Star for the $2,000,000 Kosciusko at Royal Randwick on October 17, Dubbo trainer Brett Robb took time out to travel to Geurie on Saturday to win the 1000 metres Fardells Heavy Haulage & Crane Hire Maiden Plate with Cool Nanczye.

Leading throughout, the grey mare Cool Nanczye (Ricky Blewitt, $2.20) won by over four lengths from Pala D’Oro (Leandro Ribeiro, $1.70 favourite) and Voskamp (Tamsin Gough, $10).

A last start winner at Gulargambone, the Kylie Kennedy, Narromine-trained Calmundi (Tamsin Gough, $4) swept down the outside from back in the field to beat Daisy Duck (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.60) and Box Of Crackers (Amber Collins, $2.20 favourite) in the 1000 metres Trax Livestock/Think Water Outwest Class 3 Trophy Handicap.