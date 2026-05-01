A beautiful autumn morning enticed 41 bowlers to take to the greens for their long weekend fix of combination bowls.

Bryan O’Sullivan continued his good form of late, combining with Gavin Cullen and Ruby Stockings to be too strong for Ricky See, Vicki Hummel and Ken Whittaker. Bryan's team won 23-2.

Second place went to Frank Armstrong, Eric Satchell and Mary Perry. Always enjoying the challenges of being a skip, Frank led his team from the start and they beat Maurice Wallace, Gordon Lummis and Rob Pfeiffer, 24-7.

Third place went to Leo Balstad, Garry Huggins and Gordon Scott, who bowled well to beat Ray Strawhan, Roger Sherwin and Mel Giddings, 22-9.

A classic game of two halves as Di Cullen, Glennis Hanigan and Mike Twohill all wondered how it turned around having won six of the first eight ends against Pete and Chris Sinclair and Pat Ryan.

Pete rallied his team and by the twelfth end, scores were level before Pete's team came home strongly to win 21-14.

Graham Ross, Vitt Mascaro and Tracey Keenan beat Ronnie Weigold, Ross Pharo and Matt Quill, 17-12. In a tight game, Pete Lesueur, Pete Collins and Tim Moore beat Paul Woolridge, John Kennedy and Sue Armstrong, 15-13.

Unfortunately, Sue was unable to complete the game or else this writer believes the score would have been different. Hopefully Sue saves her energies for upcoming pennant commitments. We wish her well.

Di Hildebrandt volunteered to be swinger this morning and demonstrated fairness to both teams for which she played. In the first eight ends, Di combined with Chris Stronjy and Brian Jones to be three ahead at the halfway mark. Robin Hellyer, visiting from Harrington, increased in confidence as she became more used to the greens and she combined with Phil Knight and Di for a stronger second half, eventually winning 12-10.

Resters this week were Tim Moore, Vitt Mascaro and Leo Balstad, while lucky numbers went to Tracey Keenan, Vitt Mascaro and Tim Moore.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.