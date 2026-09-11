Saturday afternoon Mixed Bowls numbers are picking up, with two Pairs games and one Triples game with a swinging lead to contest the Kintyre Living sponsored events.

Winners for the afternoon were Trevor Sharpham and Gaye Cottee, who defeated Cheryl Storch and Peter Lesueur. Annette McMillan, Ian Richards and Ian Hobson defeated Annette McMillan, Dennis Crimmins and Beryl Hobson in a very close game.

Frank Armstrong and Col Cottee defeated Barry Young and Mick Strawhan in another very close game, only one shot separating these last two games.

Tuesday Ladies Day was played under beautiful conditions, with three Triples games, one with a swinging lead being the order of the day in the DRT Bowls sponsored event. Winners were Christine Sinclair, Jill Hawkins and Beryl Hobson, who defeated Wanda King, Colleen Ryan and Sharon Johnston.

Trish Gosper, Margaret Livermore and Annette McMillan also defeated Trish Gosper, Pat Sherwin and Judy O'Connor while Mary Perry, Ruby Stockings and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Sue O'dea, Kerri Dickson and Therese Gaio.

Lucky Draw winners were Mary Perry and Sharon Johnston.

Wednesday morning Men’s Social Bowls were played under ideal conditions for the Medley Refrigeration Triples and Pairs events.

The winners came from the Pairs game of Chris Strojny and Ian Hobson, who defeated Bryan O'Sullivan and Norm Johnston. Second place went to Peter Knaggs, Frank Armstrong and Matt Quill, who defeated Dennis Crimmins, Greg Brown and Robert Pfeiffer.

In third place was the team of Barry Young, Dick Whitford and Steve Kelly, who defeated Ian Richards, Doug Aldis and Todd O'dea. Roger Sherwin, Leo Balstad and Neil Hayburn also defeated Ron Anderson, Dennis Jasprizza and Doug Back, while Ken Whitiker, Mel Giddings and Peter Sinclair defeated Allan Parker, Terry Duncan and Mike Twohill.

Gavin Cullen, Paul Wooldridge and Greg Hough defeated Ray Tickle, Eric Satchell and Col Cottee while Paul “The Phantom” Goodstat and Brian Coffey defeated Ross Pharo and Peter Lesueur.

Closest game went to The Phantom and Brian Coffey, while resters went to Col Cottee, Ray Tickle, Paul Wooldridge, Ken Whitiker, Frank Armstrong, Ian Hobson and Peter Lesueur.

The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.